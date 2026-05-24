May 24, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

When Salman Khan revealed why he does not contest elections

When Salman Khan revealed why he does not contest elections

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan had once revealed why he does not stand up for elections.

During his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show", host Kapil Sharma asked the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor, "Sir, a lot of parties invite big film stars and popular stars to their parties and ask them to contest the elections on their behalf. There is no one more popular than you. Don't you ever feel like standing for the elections?"

Reacting to this, Salman admitted that he does feel like contesting elections, but is sure that if he fights even for the position of the secretary of his building, he might lose as he will not even get 3 votes from his own family members.

In his unique style, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor said, "I do feel like contesting elections a lot. But then I look at my building. Okay. I have eight flats in my building. Out of which three flats are ours. And if I, in my building... Forget about the Prime Minister, Minister, MLA, MP, etc. If I fight elections for the Secretary of my building, I will lose. I won't get three votes from my house."

Work-wise, Salman will next be seen leading the war drama, "Maatrubhumi", which was earlier named "Battle of Galwan". Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the much-discussed project also features Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.

It will show on screen the events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The movie will focus on Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regiment, who had the responsibility to enforce a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Over and above this, Salman also has Dil Raju's yet-to-be-titled drama in the making, which will be helmed by Vamshi.

--IANS

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