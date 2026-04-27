When Sakshi Tanwar admitted that she almost said 'no' to playing Parvati in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Sakshi Tanwar became a household name with her portrayal of Parvati in the beloved television serial "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", one of the most loved shows back in the day.

But did you know that Sakshi almost said no to the role? During her appearance on one of the episodes of "Koffee with Karan" with actress and politician Smriti Irani sharing the couch, Sakshi admitted that initially she was unable to identify with the character of Parvati as she thought "it was too good to be true".

Sakshi shared that she said no to Ektaa Kapoor, not once, not twice, but thrice before finally taking on the role.

She also revealed that after her primary meeting with Ektaa, she was constantly looking for excuses to turn down the role.

Sakshi was heard telling host and filmmaker Karan Johar, "I didn't identify with the role of Parvati. I thought it was too good to be true. And I had lots of arguments over this character and my doing this character."

"And I remember I had said no to Ektaa thrice. In fact, after my first meeting with her, I went home and stayed awake all night thinking of an excuse to go back to her and say no. But I kept saying no, and she kept saying yes," she further went on to recall.

Talking about "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", the show aired on StarPlus from 16 October 2000 to 9 October 2008.

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show was produced under her home banner Balaji Telefilms with Sakshi and actor Kiran Karmarkar as the lead pair Parvati and Om Agarwal.

The show further saw Ali Asgar as Kamal Agarwal, Anup Soni as Suyash Mehra, and Shweta Kawatra / Achint Kaur as Pallavi Agarwal.

--IANS

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