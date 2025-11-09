November 09, 2025 6:33 PM हिंदी

When Rekha revealed the secret behind her eternal beauty

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Rekha’s grace and elegance wins over the audience every time she steps in public view. Her eternal beauty has been lauded and commended by her fans across generations.

The actress once had shared the secret behind her beauty. In a recently resurfaced clip from the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, the actress said that for her, self-love is of prime importance.

She said in the video, “I love everything. I love my work, I love my friends, I love the world, and I love the nature I love everything but most importantly I love myself”.

The last line summarises everything about the actress, her worldview, her philosophy and her thought-process.

Rekha is one of Indian cinema’s most enigmatic and enduring icons. She began her career as a child actor in Telugu films, and later transitioned to Hindi cinema in the late 1960s, facing early criticism for her looks and diction. However, she worked on the criticism, and redefined herself into a symbol of poise, talent, and timeless beauty. Her breakthrough came with films like ‘Do Anjaane’ and ‘Ghar’, but it was ‘Umrao Jaan’ that immortalized her as a poetic blend of grace and strength, earning her a National Award.

Her career spans over five decades, marked by unforgettable performances in ‘Silsila’, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, and ‘Ijaazat’. She mastered the art of portraying complex women, vulnerable yet resilient, traditional yet independent, long before such roles became common in Bollywood.

Beyond acting, Rekha’s allure lies in her mystique. Her ageless beauty, elegance, and reclusive charm have made her an eternal symbol of feminine grace. She remains a cultural figure who embodies reinvention and resilience, a woman who turned every judgment into admiration and every silence into intrigue.

