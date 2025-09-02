September 02, 2025 6:03 AM हिंदी

When Madhuri Dixit exposed the on set food habit of Anil Kapoor



Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit, who was last seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, once shared an anecdote about fellow actor Anil Kapoor’s food habit while shooting with his co-stars.

A recently resurfaced video from one of the shows of Kapil Sharma shows the actress revealing that Anil has a habit of picking bite sized chunks from the people around him during lunch time.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “Whenever it's lunchtime, Anil never eats from his own plate. He eats from everyone's plate. Everyone is sitting to eat, and he will come to you, and ask, ‘What is it? What's on your plate?’ You tell him, ‘This is vada’. He’s like, ‘Vada? yeah, it looks good. Next’. And then he will go to the next plate”.

Looking at secrets being shared on national television, Anil also shared an anecdote about the actress saying that she is extremely prone to flip out if she doesn’t get food on time.

He said, “And can I tell you about Madhuri? Madhuri loves to eat. And if she doesn't get food, she gets angry. If it’s a little late for lunch, she goes crazy”.

A few days ago, Madhuri found a treasure while shooting for her next - a cassette of her iconic movie ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’, co-starring Salman Khan. She dropped a video on the stories section of her Instagram account where she was seen flipping through some old cassettes when she stumbled upon a cassette of ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’.

The clip also had the song "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain" from the romantic drama playing in the backdrop. The music of the drama composed by Raamlaxman has created a special place in the hearts of music lovers with tracks like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Mausam Ka Jaadu", "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain", "Didi Tera Devar Deewana", "Maye Ni Maye", "Joote De Do Paise Lo", "Mujhse Juda Hokar", "Wah Wah Ramji", "Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya", and "Lo Chali Main" still fresh in the memory of cinephiles.

