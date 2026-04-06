When Karan Johar revealed how he turned from an average to a straight-A student

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Some incidents tend to leave a mark on us, pushing us to become a better version of ourselves. Let us turn back the clock to the time when ace filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about the key incident that made him go from an average student to a class topper.

During his appearance on the beloved celebrity chat show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", in which KJo had appeared with his parents, Yash and Hiroo Johar, host Suresh Oberoi reminded them of the time when Karan left his boarding school, just after being there for two days.

Recalling the incident, both Yash and Hiroo Johar admitted that it was the turning point in their son's life.

Yash Johar revealed that after coming back, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker promised his mother that he would make her proud one day.

He added that since then, Karan became extremely serious regarding his studies and started coming first in his class, a habit that went on all throughout his academic life thereafter.

Revealing what Karan had said, Yash shared, "I know you have paid a lot of money for my school fee and other expenses. My principal also shouted at me saying that I had put a stop to some other student's career, who would have gotten a seat here. It is a debt on me, which I will have to pay. I will make sure that I become so successful that you end up being proud of me".

Yash Johar added that from that day onwards, Karan started coming first in school, something which even continued during his college days."

After making his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998), KJo has given Bollywood some noteworthy cinematic gems such as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001) "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), "My Name Is Khan" (2010), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and most recently, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)".

--IANS

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