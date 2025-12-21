When Govinda spoke about going without sleep for 12 days

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actor Govinda, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, once spoke about going without sleep for straight 12 days.

An old video of the actor, shared by Prasar Bharati, shows the actor talking about conviction, and hard work.

In the video, he said, “I have signed so many pictures and I am working so hard because of my conviction. Because I can work for 12 days without sleeping. I have also worked for 12-13 days without sleeping. And I don't get wrinkles on my face. So it is my conviction as to how much work a person can do. If you think you can lift 100 kilos, then you can. If you think you can't lift 20 kilos, then you can't. The question is how much work a person can put in. There is no doubt about it. There is no doubt that working too much has a bad effect on the picture”.

“And I have realized this. That is why I have stopped signing pictures. But there is goodness in every crime. And I have benefited from it”, he added.

Govinda rose to superstardom in the 1990s, and carved a unique space with slapstick comedies and family entertainers that blended humour, romance, and music. Films like ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Hero No. 1’, and ‘Dulhe Raja’ turned him into a household name, especially among single-screen audiences.

Govinda’s performances stood out for their spontaneity, his ability to switch from broad comedy to emotional sincerity gave his characters warmth beyond caricature. A gifted dancer, he popularised an earthy, freestyle approach that contrasted sharply with choreographed precision, influencing an entire generation.

Despite career ups and downs and changing industry trends, Govinda remains culturally iconic, often referenced for his golden-era comedy and unmatched screen energy. His legacy endures as a symbol of Bollywood’s joyful, crowd-pleasing cinema.

