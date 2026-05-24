When Govinda shared how Dilip Kumar ended up saving him

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Govinda was undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the 90s, shooting for multiple projects at a time. However, the 'Partner' actor once admitted that working at this pace ended up taking a major toll on his health, and he even ended up in the hospital.

During his appearance on the "Kapil Sharma Show", Govinda admitted that the late legendary actor, Dilip Kumar, ended up saving his life.

The 'Hero No 1' actor said, "I survived because of Mr. Dilip."

When host Kapil asked him to explain further, Govinda shared, "One day, I was hospitalized, and he (Dilip Kumar) called me."

As Dilip Kumar expressed his concern, asking for the reason for his health decline, Govinda admitted, "Sir, I have been working for 15 days non-stop."

To this, Dilip Kumar told Govinda that he would end up ruining his life if he continued to work like this and advised him to leave 25 films.

However, Govinda said that he has already used up the money taken for the movies. Learning this, Dilip Kumar suggested someone who would be able to give him a loan so that he can pay back the money.

"So, I left 25 films. I am alive because of that," said Govinda.

After making his debut in 1986 with the movie "Love 86", he went on to be a part of many exciting projects such as "Ilzaam" (1986), "Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani" (1988), "Hatya" (1988), "Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni" (1989), "Swarg" (1990) "Hum" (1991), "Raja Babu" (1994), "Coolie No. 1" (1995), "Saajan Chale Sasural" (1996), "Hero No. 1" (1997), "Deewana Mastana" (1997), "Dulhe Raja" (1998), "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" (1998), "Haseena Maan Jayegi" (1999), "Hadh Kar Di Aapne" (2000), and "Jodi No. 1" (2001), to name just a few.

Govinda last graced the screen in 2019 with the film "Rangeela Raja", alongside Shakti Kapoor.

--IANS

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