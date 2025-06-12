When Fatima Sana Shaikh burst into tears for ‘Metro... In Dino’ immediately after relishing chips

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, has shared an interesting anecdote from the shooting of the film.

The actress spoke with IANS ahead of the film’s release, and shared how she had to switch on the character in a split second. One moment, she was busy eating chips during the break, and the other moment, when the director called for a shot, she quickly gulped it, and was all set to deliver the scene.

Speaking with IANS, Fatima said, “I had this in between that we were doing a scene and I have to, you know, walk and cry. If you have seen the trailer, there’s a scene with Pritam da and Papon. So all that was happening. And the camera is somewhere far away. But, there was a zoom lens, so they can also capture you very clearly”.

She further mentioned, “And, I was just having chips while the rest of the people got ready. I didn't know. And it took a little time to tell them that they're ready. I had to burst into tears. I was eating chips. So Dada said, ‘Rolling’. And I was like, ‘f***’. And I quickly gulped and I started crying. But this is not found in any other set, that you can perform on call. That is only possible with him”.

The actress has reunited with Anurag for the second time for the upcoming film, ‘Metro... In Dino’ having collaborated with him earlier in ‘Ludo’.

Earlier, she cleared some misconceptions about the director, and said that he knows exactly what he wants.

Fatima earlier told IANS, “I love working with him. Actually, there is a misunderstanding. He's a very organised person. When you're on set, your entire day goes by in 5-6 hours. You never shoot overtime. He's so fast. He can easily shoot 4-5 big scenes in a day, which is very tough for people, especially in big films where the cast is also big”.

The actress further mentioned that Anurag is highly productive, and knows what he wants, as she said, “It takes a long time, but he's highly productive. He knows his shots. He doesn't waste time figuring out. He knows what he wants”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/