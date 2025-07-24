July 24, 2025 2:19 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Malik shares his fitness hacks amid a hectic shooting schedule on the sets of 'Jamai No. 1'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) TV actor Abhishek Malik has opened up about how he manages to stay fit despite the demanding hours on the sets of his show “Jamai No. 1.”

The actor shared his quick and effective fitness hacks that help him maintain a healthy routine even during long and hectic shoot days. Abhishek shared, “Fitness helps me stay balanced, especially during long and unpredictable shoot days. I don’t always have time for a full gym workout, but I make it a point to keep moving, even if it's just a 15-minute walk around the set, a few rounds of stretching between shots, climbing stairs or Step-up exercise.”

“Sometimes, I use whatever’s around — a chair for squats, a wall for push-ups. It’s not about having six-pack abs — it’s about staying active, feeling fresh, and taking care of your body and mind. On hectic days, these small habits really make a big difference.”

The actor had earlier mentioned that the show Jamai No. 1 offered a fresh take by highlighting the unique dynamic between a saas and her damaad. “It’s a male-centric show, which is rare on TV. Most shows revolve around women, but Jamai No. 1 brings a fresh perspective with its focus on the saas-damaad drama,” Abhishek said.

He added, “Neel, my character, is genuine, spiritual, and values his roots, but he’s also a jugadu who knows how to set things right. This unique dynamic with his mother-in-law sets the show apart.”

Zee TV’s show “Jamai No. 1” also features Simaran Kaur, Aarti Bhagat, Saniya Nagdev, Shruti Gholap, Vora Dushyant, and Sonal Vengurlekar.

The family drama centers on Neel, a young man from Nashik, who, despite being raised in a conservative household by his priest father, is determined to carve out his own identity and future. The show airs daily on Zee TV.

