When Chunky Panday took advantage of Salman Khan's stardom

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, and once, fellow actor Chunky Panday decided to take advantage of his massive stardom.

Akshay Kumar, who appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show" with Chunky, narrated the funny incident.

The 'Houseful' actor revealed that once Salman Khan was doing a show with Chunky Panday in South Africa and the show went extremely well, so being the organizer, Chunky graciously offered to take Salman for shopping.

As they were in a shop, Chunky told Salman, "Pick 3-4 jeans and 2-3 shirts". So, Salman picked what he liked.

The owner of the shop came, "We want to take a picture with Salman sir." The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took a few pictures with the owner and his family. Salman left the shop extremely happy.

However, only after a couple of days did he come to know that Chunky had taken 20,000 dollars from the shop owner to get Salman to his shop.

For those who do not know, Akshay has worked with Chunky in "Aankhen (1993)", "Housefull (2010)", "Housefull 3 (2016)", and "Housefull 5 (2025)."

In the meantime, Akshay was recently seen leading the latest instalment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise that arrived in the cinema halls on June 26th.

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, "Welcome to the Jungle" boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde, along with others.

Up next, Akshay will also be a part of Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal 5".

--IANS

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