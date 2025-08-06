August 06, 2025 4:10 PM हिंदी

When Anusha Dandekar laughed till she cried listening to childhood stories of Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff

When Anusha Dandekar laughed till she cried listening to childhood stories of Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Anusha Dandekar, who is getting a lot of positive response for her streaming series ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega’ season 2, has shared an anecdote when Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff spoke about their childhood stories.

Reflecting on her experience of working with two Bollywood legends, Anusha Dandekar shared: “Sharing screen space with Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff is something I honestly can’t put into words. It was exciting, nerve-wracking, sometimes downright hilarious, intimidating — but above all, it felt special. They made me feel welcome in every moment”.

Season 2 of ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega’ cranks up the tension and action as Vikram Sinha (played by Suniel Shetty) crosses continents in a gritty fight for survival. The show is set between the underbelly of Mumbai and Thailand. The series brings back Jackie Shroff as Salesman, and introduces Anusha Dandekar in a pivotal role, alongside Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas.

The actress also recalled a moment that stayed with her, as she said, “One of my favourite memories was a car ride to an event with both of them. I just sat there listening to their childhood stories and laughing till I cried”.

“For a while, they were just like two mischievous kids, teasing and joking with each other. And then, the moment we stepped out of the car, they were back to being these massive superstars again. The crowd went wild. It honestly felt like a scene straight out of a film”, she added.

‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega’ season 2 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Indian stock market falls amid mixed approach post RBI's MPC; Sensex declines 166 points

Indian stock market ends a tad lower after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Mohammed Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Sachin Tendulkar after teh fast bowler's heroics in The Oval Test against England. Photo credit: IANS

Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Tendulkar

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

PM Modi hails MoS for showcasing growth of India’s handloom sector

PM Modi hails remarkable growth in India’s handloom sector

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years