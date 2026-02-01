When Aishwarya Rai sang an impromptu duet with Chandrachur Singh

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Aishwarya Rai is known to be an extremely talented actress, but during her throwback appearance on the popular chat show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", she flaunted her singing prowess.

Joining Aishwarya and host Farooq Sheikh, actor Chandrachur Singh also graced the episode, spilling some fun secrets of his 'Josh' co-star.

When Farooq Sheikh asked Chandrachur to share an anecdote from the shoot of "Josh", he revealed that not many know, but Aishwarya is an amazing singer.

"She is a very good singer. Not many people know that," he said.

To this, Aishwarya reacted by claiming that, in fact, Chandrachur is the one who sings well.

When the host urged both of them to sing something, Aishwarya agreed after some persuasion.

She sang the "Meri saaso main basa hain tera hi ek naam. Teri yaad humsafar subah o shaam" from her Bollywood debut "Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" opposite Bobby Deol.

Later on, Chandrachur also joined her for a melodious duet.

Their candid performance left everyone in awe.

During the episode, when asked to share his experience of working with Aishwarya, Chandrachur lauded the former beauty queen, calling himself privileged to have gotten the opportunity to work with her.

He said, "I think Aishwarya is a very beautiful person from the inside out. A very good human being, and she is just too good to work with. It has been a great privilege working with her. I really enjoyed myself. A very kind, a very sensitive human being."

Directed by Mansoor Khan, the 2000 romantic musical "Josh" featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Chandrachur Singh, Sharad Kapoor, and Priya Gill as the primary cast.

The movie showed SRK and Aishwarya as a sibling duo, whereas Aishwarya and Chandrachur were romantically paired in the movie.

