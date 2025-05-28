‘WhatsApp knowledge’: Manoj Jha on Nishikant Dubey's remarks against Rajiv Gandhi

Patna, May 28 (IANS) RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday hit out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress party, accusing him of selective commentary and "WhatsApp knowledge" over historical foreign policy issues.

Jha also questioned Dubey's silence on former US President Donald Trump's claim about mediating between India and Pakistan.

Dubey had targeted Rajiv Gandhi by sharing a letter from former US President Ronald Reagan, implying that the late Prime Minister had sought American mediation with Pakistan, contrary to the principles of the 1972 Shimla Agreement, which mandates that all disputes between India and Pakistan be resolved bilaterally.

"Being a Gandhi is not easy," Dubey wrote while sharing the letter on social media. "This letter is a response from US President Ronald Reagan to Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. As per the 1972 Shimla Agreement, all disputes between India and Pakistan were to be resolved bilaterally, without any third-party mediation. Why then did Rajiv Gandhi approach the United States for help in facilitating talks with Pakistan?"

Dubey also pointed to Reagan's remarks in the letter, which reflected the US's interest in promoting peace in the region and willingness to help both countries de-escalate tensions.

Responding sharply to these remarks, Jha said, "I do not want to comment much on his incomplete WhatsApp knowledge. He should know that if we dig deep, several things will be uncovered. Why did he not comment on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire understanding when Nishikant Dubey knew that Pakistan's DGMO begged India, requesting to halt the military action?"

"He should have told the American President that he has no right to comment on anything in the matters between India and Pakistan. However, he does not have the courage. I know that," he told IANS.

Jha's reference was to Trump's statement, where the US President claimed that his administration brokered the mediation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Jha further criticised the inclusion of Nishikant Dubey in India's global outreach campaign under Operation Sindoor, which aims to highlight New Delhi's stance on terrorism and its commitment to peace.

"Even when his name was included in the delegations (part of Operation Sindoor Outreach), I wanted to ask the Prime Minister whether he was planning a goodwill mission or a damage mission. He (Nishikant Dubey) is acting like our enemy country. Now it's up to the Prime Minister to contemplate why he (Nishikant Dubey) is a part of his 'Navratna' (precious members)," Jha said.

The RJD leader also took a dig at Dubey's remarks on secularism and called him out for what he termed as hypocrisy.

"Nishikant Dubey talking about secularism shows his double standards. Yes, of course, India is secular despite people like Dubey," Jha added.

--IANS

sd/dan