‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey says he is available in dating market

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Actor Jonathan Bailey, who is known for his work in the superhit streaming show ‘Bridgerton’, has confirmed his availability.

The actor, who came out as gay in 2018, has appeared to confirm he is on the dating market, reports ‘Female First UK’.

When Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg assumed he was "not available", he told her, "I’m available. "It’s just, I think there’s a genetic predisposition”.

Amelia went on to ask Jonathan if being in Bridgerton has made him "better at romance", but the actor insisted it hasn't.

He said, "No! It’s a fantasy, isn’t it? Romance is grounded and real”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ actor recently revealed he "nearly didn’t audition" for Netflix megahit ‘Bridgerton’, in which he portrays Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

However, Jonathan's attitude changed completely after he read the script. He said, "I remember just being like, ‘Wow, this is going to be massive’”.

Since landing his Bridgerton role, Jonathan has gone on to star in movies Wicked and Jurassic World Rebirth. And he recently told how he has "unlearned the idea of feeling limited" as a gay actor in Hollywood.

Jonathan observed that other, older actors and actresses have helped to break down barriers within the film industry. And he is now determined to continue to challenge stereotypes in his career, including playing a starring role in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jonathan began his career as a child actor in Royal Shakespeare Company productions and by eight was performing as Gavroche in a West End production of ‘Les Miserables’.

He gained wider recognition for his roles in the Regency romance series ‘Bridgerton’ and the political miniseries ‘Fellow Travelers’.

