July 02, 2025 11:38 PM हिंदी

‘India’s secularism being targeted’: Abu Azmi slams Maha govt on Public Safety Bill 2024

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday criticised the state government over the controversial Maharashtra Public Safety Bill 2024, as activists, civil society organisations, and Left parties announced plans to unite in opposition to the proposed law.

Abu Azmi questioned the need for the new legislation, saying there is already a law in the country through which people can be imprisoned or even hanged.

“What will you achieve by bringing a new law? There is no benefit in introducing it. The secularism of the country, the freedom of speech that people enjoy are all being targeted. Everyone in the country who believes in the Constitution definitely regrets this,” Abu Azmi told IANS.

Azmi also reacted to the controversy surrounding the Pandharpur Yatra and urged the state government to take action to maintain order.

“The people going there are priests and worship Lord Krishna. The government should pay attention and intervene. If some other people have joined in with bad intentions, they should be caught and punished so that such acts are not repeated. The government must pay attention,” he added.

Notably, on June 22, Azmi had made a controversial remark about the Pandharpur Yatra, saying roads get jammed due to ‘wari’. He had claimed that when Hindu festivals are celebrated, Muslims do not object, but complaints arise when Muslims offer namaz.

Azmi also reacted to the recent development of estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together to oppose the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra schools.

“Let them come together, that’s fine. But from what I see, this will definitely weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are separate. We have nothing to do with it,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) issued a joint invitation for a ‘victory rally’ in Mumbai on July 5 after the Maharashtra government decided to withdraw its three-language policy for schools.

Originally planned as a protest against Hindi imposition, the July 5 rally has now been rebranded as a victory celebration. It is scheduled to begin at the NSCI Dome in Worli at 10 a.m.

The joint invitation to mark ‘Marathi Vijay Diwas’ is the first formal announcement for the event, naming cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray as hosts.

Titled ‘Marathicha Awaaz’, the event will not feature any party symbols or flags but includes a graphic image of Maharashtra.

--IANS

jk/dan

