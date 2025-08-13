August 13, 2025 6:57 PM हिंदी

BPCL clocks 141 pc jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 6,839 crore

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,839.02 crore for the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), a jump of 140.67 per cent compared to Rs 2,841.55 crore in the same period previous fiscal (Q1 FY25).

The state-owned Maharatna company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,29,614.69 crore in Q1 FY26, slightly higher than Rs 1,28,106.39 crore recorded in the year-ago period -- reflecting a growth of about 1 per cent, according to its stock exchange filing.

BPCL’s overall expenses during the quarter fell 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,22,583.43 crore.

On the operating front, too, BPCL's performance was strong as consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) witnessed a sharp 68 per cent YoY jump to Rs 10,427.66 crore during the quarter ended June 2025.

The operating margin soared to 6.32 per cent in quarter under review compared with 2.68 per cent in the same period previous financial year and 4.09 per cent in the previous quarter.

Before announcing its Q1 results, BPCL’s share price closed 0.25 per cent lower at Rs 322.80 on Wednesday.

Despite this slight dip, the Maharatna PSU’s stock has risen 26 per cent in the last six months and is up 9 per cent so far in 2025. Over the past five years, it has given investors a strong return of 53 per cent.

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 30,000 crore LPG subsidy for state-run oil companies -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), BPCL, and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL).

This is to compensate them for losses suffered from selling LPG at prices lower than the cost for the past 15 months.

According to the official statement, the subsidy will be paid to these oil marketing companies in 12 installments.

