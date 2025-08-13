Sonu Nigam shares his cherished memory of Janmashtami

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Sonu Nigam has shared the fondest memory of his son Nevaan Nigam. The senior playback singer’s set to perform during live for a Janmashtami special, and has shared that his son used to dress up as Lord Krishna when he was a toddler.

The singer will be seen performing with fellow playback singer Shaan for ‘Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna’.

Sharing his memories of ‘Janmashtami, Sonu said, “Janmashtami has always been a pious and prayerful event in our house. I have fond memories of my childhood from both Mumbai and Delhi, each has its own distinct way of celebrating the occasion”.

He further mentioned, “My son, now a big boy, loved dressing up as Krishna when he was a toddler. My sisters wish me a happy birthday every year for they playfully call me Krishna of our house. In fact my father was born on Janmashtami so we wish him a happy birthday too. This year, with JioHotstar bringing everyone together, it feels like those intimate moments are finding a bigger stage”.

‘Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna’ follows the success of ‘Ram Navami LIVE’ with Shri Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Mahashivratri: The Divine Night’, and will also see performance from Dhridha Rajput.

Shaan said, “The personality of Lord Krishna has always fascinated me most among all deities. Every chapter of his life, from infancy to and the supreme Guru, from the mischievous to the Masterfull, He underplayed his power, unless compelled to, and yet never succumbed to adharmaa or ‘the wrong path’. He was always a team player who led with wisdom and charm. As a kid, I was always so intrigued and excited about Dahi Handi, but could never participate. But once, years ago, I was part of a Janmashtami celebrations. That day I realised that devotion can dance, and music can smile. Even today, when I sing for Krishna, it’s that same boy, just on a bigger stage”.

With ‘Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna’, for the first time, the audiences will also enjoy exclusive live feeds from revered Krishna temples across India and the world, including Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Shri Radharaman Temple in Vrindavan, Shree Dwarkadish Temple in Dwarka, Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri, and ISKCON temples in Juhu, Mayapur, Vrindavan, Sydney, and Budapest.

‘Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna’ is set to premiere on August 16, 2025 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/