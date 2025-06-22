June 22, 2025 7:54 PM हिंदी

What is Kapil Sharma arguing about with a massage chair?

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Comedian-turned- actor Kapil Sharma has won countless hearts with his unique sense of humor.

In his most recent Instagram update, the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actor was seen arguing with a massage chair. Yes, you read it right. Kapil was seen trying to get a message during one of his trips to the mall. However, he declared that, "I don't have money, can I sit for two minutes... only two minutes". However, the chair refused to start without the money. Urging some more, he added, "Behen ban ke please."

Irritated after several failed attempts, Kapil said, "Teri shaadi na ho (May you never get married" and left.

In the meantime, Kapil has returned with the third season of his Netflix show, "The Great Indian Kapil Show". The latest season commenced with Salman Khan as the guest for episode one.

During the episode, Salman revealed who was the real inspiration behind his iconic 'Tere Naam' look. He disclosed that his hairstyle was inspired by our former President, Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor shared, “Ye jo Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se aur uss dauran I think Rahul Roy ka bhi same hairstyle tha. I thought ki jo small town hero hota hai na, unke humesha lambe baal hotey hai. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, toh waha se ye aaya tha. (The look from the film Tere Naam was actually inspired by Abdul Kalam sir and at that time, I think Rahul Roy also had the same hairstyle. I thought that all the small-town heroes had long hair. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, so that’s where it came from.)”

"The Great Indian Kapil Show" season 3 premiered on Netflix on Saturday. The audience can expect a new episode at 8 pm, every Saturday.

