July 13, 2025 10:52 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora falls in love with Florence amidst 'carbs, and the chaos…'

Malaika Arora falls in love with Florence amidst 'carbs, and the chaos…'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora has admittedly fallen in love with Florence somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos of the place.

Malaika shared a picture of posing in a blue sweatsuit with white sneakers on her Instagram. This was followed by photos from the flight, and the airport.

The post also includes sneak peeks of her room in Florence. We could also see Malaika enjoying a beverage by the balcony during her getaway.

She was accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan during the trip, who was also seen posing for some stylish mother-son photos with Malaika.

From soaking in the sun to wandering the streets of Italy, to a smoldering mirror selfie, Malaika's post had it all.

Dropping glimpses of her travel diaries to Italy, Malaika wrote, "Somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos… I accidentally fell in love with Florence. 🇮🇹 Didn’t expect the hills around Florence to make me feel so held. Like the city just knew I needed to slow down."

On June 26, Malaika wished her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday with a sweet unseen video.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram stories and posted a candid boomerang featuring the '2 State' actor. Posing in a white shirt, along with black pants, Arjun appeared relaxed and cheerful in the clip captioned, “Happy Birthday.”

After being in a relationship for around six years, Malaika and Arjun decided to go their separate ways last year. Despite ending their relationship, these two continue to maintain cordial terms with each other.

Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaika in October last year while interacting with the fans during the promotion of his 2024 film “Singham Again.” As the audience members in the crowd started chanting Malaika’s name, inquiring about her, Arjun responded by saying, “Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo.(No no, I'm single now, relax.)”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Ajit Singh shares his views on second chances & long waits like in 'Four Years Later'

Akshay Ajit Singh shares his views on second chances & long waits like in 'Four Years Later'

Yogi govt makes special preparations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for first Monday of Shravan

Yogi govt makes special preparations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for first Monday of Shravan

Malaika Arora falls in love with Florence amidst 'carbs, and the chaos…'

Malaika Arora falls in love with Florence amidst 'carbs, and the chaos…'

Gujarat: Joint probe launched into damaged stretch of Bharatmal highway near Santalpur

Gujarat: Joint probe launched into damaged stretch of Bharatmal highway near Santalpur

Ananya Panday welcomes Jaggu Dada to the 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' family

Ananya Panday welcomes Jaggu Dada to the 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' family

Uttarakhand: PM KISAN scheme brings impactful change in lives of people in Ramnagar

Uttarakhand: PM KISAN scheme brings impactful change in lives of people in Ramnagar

'The Hunt' actor Sahil Vaid recalls his memories of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination

'The Hunt' actor Sahil Vaid recalls his memories of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination

India’s foreign policy transformed in last 10 Years: Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Exclusive Interview) (File Photo)

India's foreign policy transformed in last 10 Years: Harsh Vardhan Shringla (IANS Interview)

Time taken for tax refunds in India cut from 3 months to 17 days in last 11 years

Time taken for tax refunds in India cut from 3 months to 17 days in last 11 years

Jasmin Bhasin drops lovely sneak peeks of 'birthday 2025' with beau Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin drops lovely sneak peeks of 'birthday 2025' with beau Aly Goni