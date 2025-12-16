December 17, 2025 2:40 AM हिंदी

Aamir Khan says he would love to attend Kumbh Mela

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has expressed his wish to attend the Kumbh Mela. The actor graced a painting exhibition with Kumbh Mela theme at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai.

During the event, the actor was asked about Kumbh Mela, and if he would ever like to visit the cultural and religious event.

Responding to the same, he said, “Yes, I would love to. I would actually love it”.

Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest and most ancient religious gatherings, deeply rooted in Hindu tradition. It is held periodically at four sacred locations, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. It marks a spiritual convergence of faith, ritual, and community. The festival is anchored in the belief that drops of amrit (nectar of immortality) fell at these sites during a cosmic struggle between gods and demons, sanctifying the rivers that flow there. At the heart of Kumbh Mela is the ritual shahi snan (royal bath), where millions of devotees immerse themselves in the river, believing it cleanses sins and liberates the soul from the cycle of rebirth.

The procession of akharas, ascetic orders led by naked Naga sadhus, saints, and monks—adds a powerful visual and spiritual intensity to the event. Beyond ritual bathing, the mela functions as a vast spiritual university, hosting discourses, debates, yoga sessions, and philosophical exchanges. Despite its ancient origins, Kumbh Mela is also a feat of modern governance, involving temporary cities with roads, hospitals, sanitation systems, and security for tens of millions.

It reflects India’s unique ability to blend mythology, mass faith, and logistics on an unmatched scale, making Kumbh Mela not just a religious festival, but a living civilizational phenomenon.

