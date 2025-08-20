August 20, 2025 11:32 PM हिंदी

What happened in Parliament would bring shame to any civilised society: BJP on Trinamool MPs tearing, throwing Bills at HM

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A major uproar broke out in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Opposition MPs, including members of the Trinamool Congress, tore and hurled copies of three key bills towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah while he was introducing them. The BJP has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “shameful act that would bring disgrace to any civilised society.”

BJP MP and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said the Opposition’s conduct had crossed all limits of parliamentary propriety.

“What we witnessed in Parliament today is something that would bring shame to any civilised society. When our Home Minister Amit Shah was proposing a bill, Opposition leaders tried to snatch away his microphone. Worse still, they tore the bill and threw it at his face. Some even came with stones and hurled them. But our party showed patience,” she added.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi termed the behaviour “truly unfortunate.”

“Opposition members created a ruckus from their seats and then crossed every line of decorum. Several women MPs and TMC members attempted to attack the Home Minister. They tore copies of the bill and hurled them in his direction. This was not dissent—it was an attack,” she said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also described the scenes as “nothing less than the murder of democracy.”

“Trinamool Congress MPs, particularly one of their women MPs, tried to snatch the microphone, tore pages, and threw them in the House. This act has embarrassed the voters, the public, and the very spirit of democracy. The BJP strongly condemns such behaviour," she told IANS.

BJP leader Annpurna Devi also denounced the incident.

“The entire country is watching. The conduct displayed today, especially by Trinamool Congress members, was extremely inappropriate. Even senior and respected MPs behaved in this unruly manner when the Home Minister was presenting the Bill. The Opposition claims ruling party MPs also attacked them, but that is false. We were only standing, not attacking. What they did was against every norm of parliamentary decorum,” she said.

The chaos unfolded as Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The first bill seeks automatic removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers facing corruption or serious criminal charges if held for 30 consecutive days.

Opposition MPs strongly opposed the move, tearing copies of the bills and shouting slogans. Amid the ruckus, Amit Shah proposed that the bills be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further examination.

