October 21, 2025 8:20 PM हिंदी

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history, during the second match of the series in Mirpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket

Dhaka, Oct 21 (IANS) For the first time in the history of One-Day Internationals (ODI), a full member nation has bowled all 50 overs of spin in an innings as the West Indies deployed five spinners against the Bangladesh batters in the first innings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Tuesday.

The surface resembled the one from the first game, featuring many cracks and a very dry texture. Most batters managed to get starts, but once again, Rishad Hossain's knock was the decisive factor.

The West Indies bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals as the hosts were 163/7 at the end of 46 overs. However, Rishad’s knock turned the tables over. The spin-bowling all-rounder delivered the crucial boost, adding 50 runs to the scoreboard in the last four overs.

The West Indies couldn't chase 208 in the first match, and the visitors will need to figure out how to handle Rishad again, especially with the ball.

Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie, and Alick Athanaze bowled their quota of 10 overs as the West Indies scripted history, becoming the first full-member nation to deploy only spinners throughout a 50-over innings.

Though Soumya Sarkar was the top scorer for Bangladesh, it took him 89 deliveries to score 45 runs. Rishad, meanwhile, notched up a quick-fire 39 off 14 deliveries, and his knock was studded with three maximums and as many fours.

Motie was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies with three scalps, while Athanaze and Hosein ended with two wickets apiece.

Regarding Bangladesh, every batter except Rishad struggled to score, as none of them managed a strike rate over 100. They eventually scored 213 runs for the loss of seven wickets, setting a challenging target for the visitors on what looked like a difficult pitch to bat on.

Bangladesh won the first ODI by 74 runs, bowling out the West Indies for 133 after restricting the hosts to 207 in the first innings.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

UDAN serves over 1.56 crore passengers via 3.23 lakh flights: Govt

UDAN serves over 1.56 crore passengers via 3.23 lakh flights: Govt

'Aggression against Afghanistan has harmed Pakistan's own security and future'

'Aggression against Afghanistan has harmed Pakistan's own security and future'

Lakshya Sen crashes out after first-round defeat to Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the men’s singles opening round of the French Open Super 750 in Paris on Tuesday. Photo credit: BAI/X

French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen crashes out after first-round defeat to Nhat Nguyen

Road in New York City renamed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg honouring legacy

Road in New York City renamed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg honouring legacy

Bengaluru Torpedoes eye strong finish to league stage against Mumbai Meteors in their final league match of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2025 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: Bengaluru Torpedoes

PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes eye strong finish to league stage against Mumbai Meteors

Mohsin Naqvi offers to hand over Asia Cup trophy to India in a ceremony in Dubai on Nov 10

Mohsin Naqvi offers to hand over Asia Cup trophy to India in a ceremony in Dubai on Nov 10

Rakshit Dahiya to lead five Indian amateurs to tee up at the Asia-Pacific Amateurs Golf Championships 2025 in Dubai from Thursday to and continues through to Sunday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Five Indian amateurs to tee up at the Asia-Pacific Amateurs in Dubai

Pakistan backing exiled Afghan opposition to counter Taliban: Report

Pakistan backing exiled Afghan opposition to counter Taliban: Report

Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs lead South Africa’s fightback against Pakistan after Keshav Maharaj’s seven-for on second day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

2nd Test: De Zorzi, Stubbs lead South Africa’s fightback against Pakistan after Maharaj’s seven-for

In MP's Shahdol, beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Yojana call it a 'blessing'

In MP's Shahdol, beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Yojana call it a 'blessing'