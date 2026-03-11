West Asia conflict: 15 Nepalis injured in Iranian missile and drone attacks

Kathmandu, March 11 (IANS) A total of 15 Nepali nationals have so far been injured in Iranian attacks in West Asian countries, while the country has already lost one of its citizens, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Among those injured, 14 have returned to work after receiving treatment, the ministry said at a press meet on Wednesday. More than 1.7 million Nepalis are residing in the region, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosting the largest — 700,000 Nepali nationals - according to the ministry.

Ram Kaji Khadka, Joint Secretary at the ministry, said that the 15 Nepalis sustained minor injuries due to missile and drone attacks launched by Iran. “One Nepali national is still undergoing treatment, but his condition is normal,” he said.

In response to joint attacks by the United States and Israel, Iran has been launching retaliatory strikes on several countries in the region that host US military assets, and civilian infrastructure in many Gulf nations has been hit by Iranian missiles and drones.

The Nepali government has already confirmed that a Nepali youth, Diwas Shrestha, from the western district of Gorkha, was killed during a drone interception operation at Zayed International Airport in the UAE.

Speaking at the press meet, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahaur Rai however, said there was no immediate need to evacuate Nepali workers from the Gulf region on security grounds.

“Our analysis suggests that there is no need to bring them back immediately due to risks to their lives,” Rai said.

The Nepali government has also launched an online rescue tracking system to gather updated information on Nepali nationals in the region amid the ongoing conflict that has engulfed large parts of West Asia.

About 61,989 Nepalis had registered their details in the online system operated by the Department of Consular Services under the ministry by Tuesday evening, the ministry said. The information submitted through the registration is being reviewed, and further procedures are being carried out as necessary, it added.

The governments of the concerned countries and Nepali diplomatic missions have been regularly issuing advisories regarding security in West Asia. The ministry has urged Nepali citizens to remain aware and vigilant about updates, information, and safety precautions.

