April 30, 2026 3:03 PM हिंदी

‘We’re all again going to be singing 'Bumrah, Bumrah'; let's cut him a little slack’: Pollard

‘We’re all again going to be singing Bumrah, Bumrah; let's cut him a little slack’: Pollard

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Mumbai Indians’ batting coach Kieron Pollard has thrown his support behind pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, urging critics to show patience despite the pacer’s modest returns in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season.

The remarks came after the Mumbai Indians suffered a heavy six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where even a daunting total of 243 proved insufficient. Bumrah, one of the side’s key bowlers, has managed just two wickets in eight matches so far, though he continues to maintain the best economy rate among MI bowlers.

Addressing questions around Bumrah’s form, Pollard defended the Indian pacer and highlighted the pressures faced by players performing under constant scrutiny. "We are unfortunate, you know, to always be in the public eye. So when we do bad, it's always being highlighted. But when normal people have jobs and they send the wrong email, they have the opportunity to edit the words and all these things. We don't have the opportunity. So it's fair and fine when you're not doing well, you accept certain things. And knowing the individual, I know he's going to bounce back with greater heights and take wickets,” Pollard said in the post-match press conference.

"And we are all, again, going to be singing 'Bumrah, Bumrah', not only for Mumbai Indians, but for India. So, again, let's cut him a little slack,” he stated.

Pollard also reflected on Mumbai’s overall campaign, admitting that inconsistency across departments has hurt their chances this season. With just two wins from eight matches, the five-time champions currently find themselves in the lower half of the table.

"It has not been as consistent as we would have hoped and, again, the results are showing. So it's something that you can't shy away from. You can sit and you can try to pinpoint every little aspect of it, but, again, collectively, I think we have not been good enough,” Pollard said.

Despite the setbacks, Pollard maintained that the team has not lost belief and remains determined to turn things around in the remainder of the tournament.

"Two teams play. You win some, you lose some. And we have been on the losing side. So yes, we have accepted that. We have not accepted defeat, but we have accepted that we have been on the losing side more often than not so far in this tournament. But overall, we have not accepted defeat in this tournament because we are not out of it. And we are still looking to go back and see what we can do to see how far we can get in the tournament."

With the league entering a crucial phase, Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a turnaround in form, with Pollard backing experienced players like Bumrah to lead the charge.

--IANS

vi/bc

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