‘Well played Team India’: Home Minister Amit Shah leads congratulatory messages after 61-run win over Pakistan

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the nation in heaping praises and congratulatory messages after India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the 27th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan was the standout performer, blazing 77 off 40 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, while Saim Ayub’s crafty spell of 3-25 kept Pakistan firmly in the contest. However, the Indian bowlers turned the match on their head by bowling Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs to set up India’s comfortable win.

"Well played #TeamIndia. Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team,” posted Home Minister Amit Shah on X.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla congratulated Team India through a post on X, formerly Twitter, "What a way to make it 8-1 in the T20 World Cups against Pakistan! Sensational batting by Ishan Kishan, and excellent bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy. A complete team effort. Jai Hind!”

Kishan’s pyrotechnics at the top gave India the cushion to play within themselves through the middle overs. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav added 57 off 53 balls collectively to help India set a target of 176.

The demolition of Pakistan's batting started right from the first over as Hardik Pandya claimed the prized wicket of Shahibzada Farhan in the opening over with a hard length delivery.

Jasprit Bumrah then came back to strike two in his opening over. After getting smoked for a six in the first delivery, Bumrah bounced back with a swearing inswinging yorker to get rid of Ayub and then removed skipper Salman Agha on the last delivery.

Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan was the lone warrior for Pakistan with 44, stitching a partnership with Babar Azam for 21 runs and then with Shadab Khan for 39 runs.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and MP, Piyush Goyal, posted, “Team India dominated the field like true Dhurandhars! A brilliant performance, seamless teamwork, and a powerful finish. Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic victory over Pakistan. Proud of our champions! My best wishes for the upcoming matches at #T20WorldCup2026.”

The middle order completely collapsed for Pakistan as India took the centre stage. Axar Patel got rid of Azam (5) and then Khan with a tossed-up delivery. Kuldeep Yadav cleaned out Mohmmad Nawaz as Tilak Varma, bowling for the first time in the tournament, got the wicket of all-rounder Shadab Khan. The lower order completely collapsed as Pakistan lost the last five wickets for mere 41 runs, losing the match by 61 runs.

For Pakistan, the collapse was another reminder of their batting frailties in high-pressure contests. Their total of 114 was their third-lowest in T20 World Cup history, behind the 82 against West Indies in 2014 and 113 against India in 2024. India, meanwhile, will take heart from Kishan’s fireworks, providing the platform for the win, while the bowlers executed their plans with precision.

