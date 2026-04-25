April 25, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

Will restore Sonar Bangla's glory under PM Modi's leadership: NITI Aayog member Gobardhan Das

Will restore Sonar Bangla's glory under PM Modi's leadership: NITI Aayog member Gobardhan Das

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Gobardhan Das, the newly appointed member of NITI Aayog, has outlined an ambitious roadmap for national development and regional revitalisation, emphasising his commitment to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking to IANS following his appointment, Das expressed gratitude to PM Modi for entrusting him with a role at the country’s premier policy think tank. He said the appointment was not just an honour for him but for the entire Bengali community, and pledged to work tirelessly to propel the nation forward across sectors.

A significant portion of Das' remarks focused on his home state, West Bengal.

Invoking the legacies of iconic figures such as Sri Aurobindo, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and renowned scientist Meghnad Saha, he said West Bengal is a land of great thinkers and visionaries, often referred to as “Sonar Bangla”.

He said his primary objective is to restore the state to its former glory as 'Sonar Bangla'.

He noted with concern that the current state of education and healthcare in West Bengal requires urgent intervention to check migration, with many citizens forced to seek basic services and employment outside the state.

Das said the mandate of NITI Aayog would be utilised to bridge these developmental gaps.

He emphasised that for India to become a truly self-reliant and capable global power, the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ must remain the bedrock of policymaking.

Highlighting the country’s response during the Covid-19 pandemic, he cited the indigenous development of vaccines as a testament to India’s leadership and scientific capability when focused on a common national goal.

As a member of NITI Aayog, Das said he would focus on revitalising the industrial and manufacturing sectors to generate local employment and ensure that no citizen is left behind in the journey towards prosperity.

He reiterated that the goal is not just economic growth, but a comprehensive transformation that ensures the welfare and security of every Indian.

By fostering collective effort and inclusive policies, Das said the vision of a developed, self-reliant India is within reach, with regional strengths contributing to a stronger national identity.

--IANS

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