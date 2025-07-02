July 02, 2025 11:38 PM हिंदी

We want to transform India Post into a logistics powerhouse: Scindia (IANS exclusive)

We want to transform India Post into a logistics powerhouse: Scindia (IANS exclusive)

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the government is working to transform India Post into a logistics powerhouse by modernising its operations, streamlining costs, and strengthening its presence in the fast-evolving e-commerce ecosystem.

Speaking exclusively to IANS in the national Capital about the ongoing reforms within the Department of Posts (DoP), Scindia revealed that India Post has undergone significant business process reengineering over the past 12 months.

“The department has restructured itself into six verticals and four horizontals to focus on profitability, cost-efficiency, and technological advancement,” the minister told IANS.

“To drive this transformation, we have for the first time appointed a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in the history of India Post,” Scindia said.

“Each vertical is now supported by a Deputy CTO, and every line of business is being evaluated in terms of cost structure, competition, and revenue generation,” the Union Minister told IANS.

He emphasised that automation and rationalisation efforts are underway across verticals to modernise the institution, while also leveraging India Post’s unmatched physical presence across the country.

“With over 1.84 lakh operational points, India Post holds the largest distribution network not just in India, but globally,” the minister explained.

“No other distribution platform anywhere in the world has this kind of reach,” the minister said, adding, “That’s why we are determined to convert this extraordinary institutional strength into a true logistics powerhouse.”

Meanwhile, the Union Communications Minister also said that all due diligence from the Ministry's side has been completed for the entry of SpaceX’s Starlink service in India.

Now, the satellite Internet provider only needs to secure regulatory and licencing approvals from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to begin operations in the country.

“The government has done its part to facilitate the entry of the affordable satellite-based Internet service, and once IN-SPACe gives the green light, Starlink can roll out its services in India whenever it chooses,” Scindia said.

--IANS

pk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Chhattisgarh's Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Carlos Alcaraz dominates Oliver Tarvet to reach third round of men's singles of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Tarvet to reach third round

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors (Photo Credit: PR)

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

‘Never imagined it would happen’, says Richard Kettleborough on overtaking idol David Shepherd as England’s most capped on-field Test umpire when he stands in second Test between West Indies and Australia in Granada. Photo credit: ICC

‘Never imagined it would happen’: Kettleborough on overtaking idol David Shepherd

Makers of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' release BTS video (photo credit: Nithiin X)

Makers of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' release BTS video

INDIA bloc to EC: Bihar voter revision risks fairness, may exclude poor

INDIA bloc to EC: Bihar voter revision risks fairness, may exclude poor

Diksha Dagar tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open

Diksha tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open