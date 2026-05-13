‘We want probe into the matter’: SP MLA raises questions over Prateek Yadav’s death, seeks post-mortem report

Lucknow, May 13 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra on Wednesday raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav, demanding a detailed probe and early release of the post-mortem report despite initial reports indicating it to be a natural death.

Talking to IANS, Mehrotra said: "The death occurred under suspicious circumstances, and he was very young. He owned gyms and used to exercise in them. He passed away before reaching the hospital, before seeing a doctor, and the doctors say his death happened under suspicious circumstances. The people present there said bruises were found on his body. We want the post-mortem report to be released and a probe into the matter.”

The remarks have added a political dimension to the sudden demise of Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

Prateek Yadav passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. Authorities have said that the exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, and a post-mortem examination is currently underway.

According to reports, he had been suffering from lung-related health complications for some time and was undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his lungs.

Reacting to the development, MP Jitendra Kumar Dohare said: "Today is a very sad day, not just for Etawah but for the entire state, because he was the younger brother of Akhilesh Yadav, the son of late leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, and a young man. It is a very painful moment for all of us. We pray for peace to his soul…"

An MBA graduate from the University of Leeds, Prateek Yadav largely stayed away from active politics despite belonging to one of the country’s most influential political families. He instead focused on business ventures in the fitness and real estate sectors.

He owned a gym in Lucknow named “The Fitness Planet” and was also associated with social initiatives through an NGO working for homeless people. Known for his dedication to fitness, he frequently shared workout videos and updates on social media.

In 2012, he received international recognition after being featured as the “International Transformation of the Month” on a prominent bodybuilding platform. He had credited his father’s encouragement as a major inspiration behind his fitness journey.

Prateek married Aparna Yadav in 2011 after an eight-year relationship. Their wedding was attended by several prominent personalities from politics, business and entertainment. The couple later had a daughter.

--IANS

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