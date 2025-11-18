November 18, 2025 4:02 PM हिंदी

We promise to hold your hand while you soar: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday unveiled a new heartwarming airport film, promising to offer human touch while also providing world-class service at Adani Airports.

The latest film, “Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar”, is under the acclaimed Hum Karke Dikhate Hain platform, and demonstrates how infrastructure can be a catalyst for meaningful change and emotional connection.

"In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises to open new skies, promises to carry your dreams across horizons, and promises to hold your hand while you soar. Aapke safar mein humsafar ban jaate hain. New skies are here! Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!" Gautam Adani shared in a post on the social media platform X.

The airport story showcases the human touch, where the ground staff at Adani Airports help an elderly couple embarking on their first international journey with wheelchair assistance. The airport associate also guides them through the duty-free shopping area, offers lounge comfort, and provides a smooth escort to the boarding gate.

The film, offers a sneak peek into the Adani Airports with world-class benchmarks in travel and infrastructure, while keeping people and communities at heart.

The film, conceptualised by Ogilvy India and directed by National Film Award and Filmfare award-winning director Shoojit Sircar, captures how Adani Airports go beyond infrastructure, becoming true companions in every traveller’s journey.

The story culminates in a touching moment of gratitude, underscored by the campaign’s signature message: “Sirf world class airports nahi chalate hain… aapke safar mein humsafar ban jaate hain. Adani. Hum karke dikhate hain.” (We don't just run world-class airports… We become companions on your journey. Adani. We make it happen.)

Meanwhile, the latest airport under Adani Airports -- the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which is also India’s newest Greenfield airport, is expected to begin commercial operations from December 25 (Christmas Day) with 23 scheduled daily departures.

In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours -- between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours -- handling 23 scheduled daily departures.

During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.

NMIAL is a public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) holds the remaining 26 per cent.

