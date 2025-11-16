November 16, 2025 10:42 AM हिंदी

We must all learn this from Mahesh Babu, says director S S Rajamouli

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Ace director S S Rajamouli has shared details of a wonderful quality of actor Mahesh Babu, which he says, everybody should learn from him.

Participating in the title announcement event of the film 'Varanasi', which features Mahesh Babu in the lead, at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the director said, "There is something about Mahesh Babu's character. Something we can all learn from him. Let me tell you, when Mahesh Babu comes to office or shooting, he will not touch his cell phone. He will work for eight hours and only when he goes back he looks at his cell phone."

This quality was something everybody could benefit from, the director said.

Rajamouli said this at the title launch event of his upcoming film 'Varanasi', featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead. On Saturday, the makers of the eagerly awaited magnum opus announced the title of the film as 'Varanasi' and also disclosed that Mahesh Babu plays a character called Rudhra in the film.

The makers also delighted fans and film buffs by releasing a mind blowing title teaser of the film on the occasion. The clip, which showed that the story shifts not only time periods but also regions, has a devotional angle to it.

Speaking at the event, director S. S Rajamouli said," I had this habit of keeping a press meet and announcing the story of some of my films. However for this film, we realised that mere words won't do justice to the scale and scope of this project. Therefore we took a decision to make an announcement video.

Without telling a word, we wanted to make a video that showed the scale and scope of this film. However, that got delayed and we are now releasing it now."

Despite some anxious moments caused by technical difficulties, the makers released a spellbinding title teaser.

The director went on to say that he was proud to say that they were introducing a new technology to Indian cinema called Premium Large Scale Format Filmed For IMAX.

--IANS

mkr/

