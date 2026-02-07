'We discussed the exponential growth of cricket': USA ambassador to India meets ICC chair Jay Shah

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) The United States of America (USA) Ambassador to India Sergio Mor met with the ICC chairman Jay Shah at the iconic Wankhede Stadium during the India vs USA match in the T20 World Cup 2026.

"A pleasure meeting with @ICC Chairman @JayShah at the #T20WorldCup today. We discussed the exponential growth of cricket in the United States with our world-class infrastructure, star talent, and incredible fans," U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posted on X.

Gor also had a meet-up with Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.

Great to see my friends Mukesh and Nita Ambani on the sidelines of the #T20WorldCup match between @USACricket and India.

In the match, skipper Suryakumar Yadav blasted a majestic unbeaten 84 and seasoned pacer Mohammad Siraj bagged 3-29 coming in as a last-minute replacement as India saved themselves the blushes with a face-saving 29-run victory over the USA.

Coming into the home World Cup as the defending champions, India are under pressure from the huge expectations for their third title. They suffered a setback on the eve of the opener when all-rounder Harshit Rana had to be withdrawn because of an injury, and the bad news continued as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah decided to sit out the match with illness.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he scored a half-century in his debut as captain in the T20 World Cup and helped the team post a modest total of 161/9. Siraj took over after that with a two-wicket burst and, with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel claiming two wickets each, prevailed over the USA by 29 runs.

Siraj claimed 3-29, Arshdeep bagged 2-18, and Axar claimed 2-24 as India restricted the USA to 132/9 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium, struggling to win their first match in Group A.

--IANS

hs/