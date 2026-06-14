'We can't expect the team to be perfect from the get-go: Ancelotti backs Brazil after Morocco stalemate

New Jersey, June 14 (IANS) Head coach Carlo Ancelotti refused to criticise his players after Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their World Cup Group C opener on Saturday, saying, "You can't expect the team to be perfect from the get-go."

The five-time world champion looked out of sorts in the first half hour in New Jersey as Morocco took the lead through an Ismael Saibari strike.

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior equalised in the 32nd minute, and Brazil had several chances to score a winner in an improved second-half showing.

"I think we have to reassess what we did in the match," Ancelotti told a post-match news conference, as quoted by Xinhua. "We didn't play well. We were imbalanced and gave away possession several times. We did a bit better in the second half but we can't lose heart. It was the first match and we can't expect the team to be perfect from the get-go. We have to take a look and improve as we go along. You don't win the World Cup based on the first match."

Ancelotti made two changes at halftime, with Danilo replacing Roger Ibanez at right-back and Fabinho substituting Casemiro in midfield. The adjustments appeared to steady Brazil, which began controlling the game as Morocco tired.

Ancelotti rejected suggestions the result might impact the team's morale ahead of its next two group-stage matches against Haiti and Scotland.

"We're absolutely confident," the Italian said. "Not everything goes perfectly in football. When it doesn't go your way you have to accept criticism and you have to do better. That's what we'll do. That's the principle we'll stick to throughout this tournament. This was a tough match at the beginning. The team was anxious and we didn't keep possession. The second half was a bit better but it was still tough and I'm sure we'll do better in the next match."

Ancelotti refused to discuss his decision not to call upon teenage forward Endrick, who remained an unused substitute. But he reserved praise for Vinicius, whom he managed during his time in charge of Real Madrid.

"Vinicius did well. He was very dangerous and he has everything in his power to have a great World Cup," the 67-year-old said.

After the match, Brazilian defender Danilo said, "The draw was fair because in the second half we managed to push them back. And, obviously, we had opportunities to score more goals. I think in this type of match we also have to be more clinical. If you have an opportunity, you have to take it, because that's how it works."

--IANS

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