January 20, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

'We cannot be pressurised to play in India...,' says Bangladesh govt's sports advisor on T20 WC row 

'We cannot be pressurised to play in India...,' says Bangladesh govt's sports advisor on T20 WC row 

Chittagong, Jan 20 (IANS) Asif Nazrul, the Sports Advisor for Bangladesh's government, stated on Tuesday that Bangladesh has remained firm in its position and is opposed to travelling to India for their T20 World Cup matches.

Bangladesh are refusing to play their T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns, and have asked the ICC to move their matches to co-hosting nation Sri Lanka, after the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release their pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL 2026 amid prevailing political tensions between the two countries.

Nazrul said that Bangladesh will not accept any unreasonable conditions if the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposes them under pressure from India.

"If the International Cricket Council (ICC) bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose any illogical condition on us, we will not accept,” Nazrul told reporters on Tuesday.

"In the past there are examples where Pakistan said that they will not travel to India, and ICC changed the venue. We have asked to change the venue on logical grounds, and we cannot be pressurised to play in India by putting illogical pressure," he added.

It has been learnt that the ICC will make a final decision on Bangladesh’s request by January 21. Over the weekend, the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board held a meeting, at which both parties maintained their respective positions.

Bangladesh had also suggested to the ICC that it consider moving its team to Group B, swapping places with Ireland, which plays its group matches in Sri Lanka. The ICC has reportedly assured Ireland that no such move will be made.

The ICC officials are irked by the BCB's stance, as they understand the BCB has assured them there is no security threat to Bangladesh. It has also impressed upon Bangladesh that if they withdraw, then they will nominate a replacement team, with Scotland currently next in line based on rankings.

LATEST NEWS

Nakash Aziz says he recorded ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’ in 20 minutes

Nakash Aziz says he recorded ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’ in 20 minutes

US Senator Daines concludes 'productive' India visit

US Senator Daines concludes 'productive' India visit

Canada, China trade deal ill‑timed, one sided: Report

Canada, China trade deal ill‑timed, one sided: Report

India’s core sector growth up by 3.7 pc in Dec as fertiliser, cement, steel production rise

India’s core sector growth up by 3.7 pc in Dec as fertiliser, cement, coal production rise

Germany bolsters ties with India amid fluid geopolitical landscape (Photo: IANS)

Germany bolsters ties with India amid fluid geopolitical landscape

Milind Soman says 'Consistency is the key' as he runs his 21st Mumbai Marathon

Milind Soman says 'Consistency is the key' as he runs his 21st Mumbai Marathon

You pushed Indian badminton forward: Yuvraj hails Saina Nehwal’s ‘incredible career’

You pushed Indian badminton forward: Yuvraj hails Saina Nehwal’s ‘incredible career’

India’s voice carries strong influence on global stage: Gujarat Deputy CM

India’s voice carries strong influence on global stage: Gujarat Deputy CM

Chiranjeevi says he is product of audience’s love: ‘Your whistles in theater keep me going’

Chiranjeevi says he is product of audience’s love: ‘Your whistles in theater keep me going’

From earthquake ruins to cooperative prosperity: Sarhad dairy’s camel milk revolution in Kutch (Photo: @SarhadDairy2009/X)

From earthquake ruins to cooperative prosperity: Sarhad dairy’s camel milk revolution in Kutch