We bought an entire bus just for an action sequence in 'Accused', says actor Udhaya

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Udhaya, who plays the lead in director Prabhu Srinivas’s upcoming film ‘Accused’, has now disclosed that the makers of the film bought a bus just for an important action sequence in the film.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of a press meet organised by the film's unit, Udhaya said, "There is an important action sequence in the film in which the bus turns turtle. We approached bus owners to hire their vehicle for the sequence. However, they refused to rent it out after we told them that the bus had to be toppled. Eventually, the producers of the film, unwilling to compromise on the intensity of the action sequence, chose to buy a brand new bus just for the sequence."

The action sequence was difficult and involved a lot of risk, Udhaya said but pointed out that it was successfully shot.

"We shot just this action sequence for 10 to 12 days," Udhaya said and added that after the sequence, the bus was reduced to such a stage that it could now only be sold as scrap.

"But we are extremely confident about the way the film has come out. The film is almost two hours and ten minutes long. It will be gripping and keep you glued to the screen from start to finish," he said.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs, ever since the makers released a teaser.

Ajmal plays a police constable while Udhaya plays a convict in the film. The teaser begins with Ajmal signing the register at the Puzhal central prison and taking custody of Udhaya, a convict. It is evident that he has been assigned the task of escorting the prisoner somewhere. However, transporting the prisoner is not as easy as it seems....

The film, apart from featuring actor Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, also has well known director Prabhu Solomon playing an important role in the film.

The shooting of the film, which started in January this year, has been completed. The film is now all set to release on August 1.

Made under the banners of Jaeshan Studios, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions, and MIY Studios, 'Accused' is a film produced on a grand budget by A.L. Udhaya, ‘Daya’ N. Panneerselvam, and M. Thangavel.

The movie features popular Kannada actress Jahnvika as the female lead. ‘Accused’, a gangster drama, explores the idea that not everyone accused of a crime is guilty. It delves into how even good people can be affected by the errors in the system and turn gangsters. This film marks the first collaboration of Udhaya with Ajmal and Yogi Babu.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Maruthanayagam I. Music for the film is by Naren Balakumar and editing is by renowned editor K L Praveen. The action sequences have been choreographed by the famous stunt director Stunt Silva.

