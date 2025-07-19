July 19, 2025 2:47 PM हिंदी

We bought an entire bus just for an action sequence in 'Accused', says actor Udhaya

We bought an entire bus just for an action sequence in 'Accused', says actor Udhaya

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Udhaya, who plays the lead in director Prabhu Srinivas’s upcoming film ‘Accused’, has now disclosed that the makers of the film bought a bus just for an important action sequence in the film.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of a press meet organised by the film's unit, Udhaya said, "There is an important action sequence in the film in which the bus turns turtle. We approached bus owners to hire their vehicle for the sequence. However, they refused to rent it out after we told them that the bus had to be toppled. Eventually, the producers of the film, unwilling to compromise on the intensity of the action sequence, chose to buy a brand new bus just for the sequence."

The action sequence was difficult and involved a lot of risk, Udhaya said but pointed out that it was successfully shot.

"We shot just this action sequence for 10 to 12 days," Udhaya said and added that after the sequence, the bus was reduced to such a stage that it could now only be sold as scrap.

"But we are extremely confident about the way the film has come out. The film is almost two hours and ten minutes long. It will be gripping and keep you glued to the screen from start to finish," he said.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs, ever since the makers released a teaser.

Ajmal plays a police constable while Udhaya plays a convict in the film. The teaser begins with Ajmal signing the register at the Puzhal central prison and taking custody of Udhaya, a convict. It is evident that he has been assigned the task of escorting the prisoner somewhere. However, transporting the prisoner is not as easy as it seems....

The film, apart from featuring actor Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, also has well known director Prabhu Solomon playing an important role in the film.

The shooting of the film, which started in January this year, has been completed. The film is now all set to release on August 1.

Made under the banners of Jaeshan Studios, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions, and MIY Studios, 'Accused' is a film produced on a grand budget by A.L. Udhaya, ‘Daya’ N. Panneerselvam, and M. Thangavel.

The movie features popular Kannada actress Jahnvika as the female lead. ‘Accused’, a gangster drama, explores the idea that not everyone accused of a crime is guilty. It delves into how even good people can be affected by the errors in the system and turn gangsters. This film marks the first collaboration of Udhaya with Ajmal and Yogi Babu.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Maruthanayagam I. Music for the film is by Naren Balakumar and editing is by renowned editor K L Praveen. The action sequences have been choreographed by the famous stunt director Stunt Silva.

--IANS

Mkr/

LATEST NEWS

India-UK FTA to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds annually

India-UK FTA to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds annually

Badminton Asia Jr Championships: India mixed team storm into QF with convincing win over UAE (Credit: BAI)

Badminton Asia Jr Championships: India mixed team storm into QF with convincing win over UAE

Kay Kay Menon reveals Himmat Singh's watch has its own fanbase

Kay Kay Menon reveals Himmat Singh's watch has its own fanbase

Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals two things that she cannot negotiate on when it comes to work

Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals two things that she cannot negotiate on when it comes to work

Vidhya Gopal says, ‘Jaadu Waali Chimki’ from 'Aap Jaisa Koi' helped her explore new 'vocal personality'

Vidhya Gopal says, ‘Jaadu Waali Chimki’ from 'Aap Jaisa Koi' helped her explore new 'vocal personality'

Pakistan: Over 123 killed, 462 injured in Punjab province during record torrential rains (File image)

Pakistan: Over 123 killed, 462 injured in Punjab province during record torrential rains

Raghav Juyal to play Jackie Shroff’s son ‘King’

Raghav Juyal to play Jackie Shroff’s son in ‘King’

Valuables, Rs 57,000 stolen from Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse which was vacant for 4 months

Valuables, Rs 57,000 stolen from Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse which was vacant for 4 months

Zain Durrani: Being an actor is like you’re constantly on for competitive exams

Zain Durrani: Being an actor is like you’re constantly on for competitive exams

‘I got the feeling Leeds really wanted me’: Longstaff on why he left boyhood club Newcastle (Credit: Leeds United)

‘I got the feeling Leeds really wanted me’: Longstaff on why he left boyhood club Newcastle