WaveX invites applications from startups for ‘India AI Summit’ next month

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Government’s startup accelerator platform WaveX on Friday said it has invited applications from startups for participation in the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ next month.

WaveX will facilitate a dedicated Startup Exhibition Programme, enabling selected startups to showcase their AI-driven products and solutions to a diverse national and international audience.

According to IT Ministry, startups operating in the AVGC-XR segment and working on AI-driven products will be provided with dedicated showcase and business networking opportunities at the MIB Pavilion during the AI Impact Summit.

“The MIB Pavilion will serve as a central hub for showcasing cutting-edge and emerging AI technologies in the media and entertainment sector, enabling innovators to engage with policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and global stakeholders, and fostering collaboration across the creative and technology ecosystem,” said the ministry.

The Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam here will serve as a key national platform for showcasing innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and fostering collaboration across India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem.

The ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ is expected to play a significant role in strengthening India’s AI innovation ecosystem by facilitating structured engagement between startups and key stakeholders.

WaveX focuses on fostering innovation in the media, entertainment, and language technology ecosystem. It serves as a bridge between innovators, government institutions, and industry leaders.

The upcoming AI Impact Summit has been designed with a clear focus on three outcomes, as India gradually emerges as trusted partner in the world, thanks to sovereign Models, safety frameworks and a strong semiconductor ecosystem.

The first objective of the Summit is impact — how AI models, applications and the overall AI ecosystem can be used to improve efficiency, increase productivity and create a multiplier effect for the economy. The second objective is accessibility, particularly for India and the Global South. The third objective of the AI Impact Summit is safety.

