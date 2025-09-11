Wave of joy in Brahmapur as Amrit Bharat train to Surat gets green signal

September 11, 2025 1:33 AM हिंदी

Brahmapur, Ganjam, Sep 10 (IANS) In a major boost to railway infrastructure and connectivity in Odisha, the Central Government has announced the construction of approximately 2046 kilometres of new railway lines across the state.

As part of this development, an Amrit Bharat Train will soon operate between Brahmapur and Surat. This decision has brought a wave of happiness to the residents of Ganjam district in the state of Odisha.

The launch of this train holds particular significance for the people of Ganjam, especially the migrant workers who travel to Surat in large numbers for employment and other livelihood activities. With hundreds making this journey every day, the addition of the Amrit Bharat Train is seen as a timely and much-needed initiative.

Previously, only two trains from the Ganjam district connected to Surat, often leaving many passengers scrambling for seats or depending on alternative arrangements. So, it used to be quite difficult for them to travel on that route. The new train is expected to ease this pressure, offering more convenience, comfort, and frequency to the regular travellers on this route.

Speaking on the development, Madhusudan Bishoyi, a regular railway passenger, told IANS, “This is a big relief for all of us. The train will not only reduce overcrowding but also make our journey smoother and faster.”

Echoing the sentiment, Anil Kumar Behera, a local resident of Ganjam, expressed, “We’ve been waiting for better railway connectivity for a long time. This initiative shows that the government is listening to the needs of the people.”

The introduction of the Amrit Bharat train is expected to support the livelihood of thousands of migrant workers. It also reflects the government's commitment to inclusive development and improved public transport infrastructure across the country.

As the district prepares to welcome the new service, the atmosphere is filled with hope and excitement for a better-connected future.

