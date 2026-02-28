Mira Rajput shares unseen family moments of her ‘loves’ Shahid Kapoor and their babies

Mumbai Feb 28 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor has shared unseen glimpses of her family time at the beach with star husband Shahid Kapoor and their children.

Taking to her social media account, Mira posted a series of sun-soaked pictures and captioned them as, “The sun, the sea, my loves and me”.

In one of the pictures, Mira is seen enjoying a relaxing and refreshing dip in a serene pool surrounded by lush greenery.

In another heartwarming frame, Mira is seen standing on the sandy beach at sunset with her little daughter Misha, with both embracing each other and gazing at the sun.

A video captured by Mira, shows Shahid and their baby boy Zain, sharing a father-son moment, while walking along the shoreline.

Another picture features Mira from behind, seated in the sea wearing a blue swimsuit, having her own ‘Me Time’.

Mira, who successfully runs her business, often is seen taking out time for her family. The pictures probably seem to be from Shahid Kapoor's recent birthday getaway.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage was an arranged alliance facilitated through family and spiritual guidance.

The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the recently released O Romeo.

He is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movies and shooting commitments. He has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in the pipeline.

