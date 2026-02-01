February 01, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

'Watching her journey has been special': Sindhu lauds Devika Sihag after Thailand Masters win

'Watching her journey has been special': PV Sindhu lauds Devika Sihag after her Thailand Masters win in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo credit: Badminton Photo

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu heaped praise on young shuttler Devika Sihag after the latter clinched her maiden BWF Super 300 title at the Thailand Masters on Sunday, calling the victory a result of discipline, hard work, and strong belief.

Sindhu, who trains alongside Devika at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, said she has closely watched the 20-year-old’s growth over time.

“I always get super excited when my training partners do well. Devika trains with me and coach Irwansyah in Bangalore, and her dedication has been incredible to witness up close.” Sindhu wrote in a social media post.

Devika has become only the third Indian shuttler, after stalwarts PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, to win a super 300 women's singles title.

The 20-year-old shuttler from Haryana was declared the winner after her opponent, Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei, retired hurt during the final due to a hamstring problem.

Highlighting Devika’s commitment behind the scenes, Sindhu pointed to the young shuttler’s efforts off the court as well.

“She has worked very closely with my team on strength and conditioning, and I’ve personally seen her game grow, mature, and evolve step by step,” she added.

Sindhu said the title was a true reflection of Devika’s daily efforts. “This win is a reflection of the discipline, hard work, and belief she has shown every single day. So proud of her,” she wrote.

Sindhu also shared a light-hearted message for her other training partners, jokingly putting pressure on fellow shuttler Isharani to follow Devika’s rise. Sindhu also said that she loves tracking the journeys of young shuttlers.

"Now pressure on Isharani, my other training buddy, to make the move up, haha. Ansh and Suryaksh are two boys I have a lot of belief in. Love tracking each of their journeys, and watching them grow is truly special," she added.

Sihag etched her name in the history books as she won the women's singles crown at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament on Sunday.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

