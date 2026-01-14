January 14, 2026 7:10 PM हिंदी

Watchdog asks X to set up minor protection measures for AI chatbot Grok

Watchdog asks X to set up minor protection measures for AI chatbot Grok

Seoul, Jan 14 (IANS) South Korea's media watchdog said on Wednesday it has asked U.S.-based social media platform X to come up with measures to protect minor users from sexual content generated by the artificial intelligence (AI) model Grok.

The Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) said it delivered the request to the operator amid growing concerns over deepfake sexual content that can be generated by AI platforms, reports Yonhap news agency.

"We have asked the operator of X to prevent potential illegal activities on Grok and submit measures to protect teenagers from harmful content, including limiting or managing their access," the KMCC said in a release.

Under the South Korean law, operators of social network platforms, including X, are required to designate an official in charge of minor protection and submit an annual report, the commission said.

The KMCC said the request was made in line with the regulation, noting it has pointed out that creating, circulating or saving sexual deepfake content generated without consent is subject to criminal punishment.

"We intend to proactively support the sound and safe development of new technologies," KMCC Chairperson Kim Jong-cheol said in a release.

"As for side effects and negative impacts, we plan to introduce reasonable regulations and revamp policies to prevent the circulation of illegal information, including sexual abuse content, and require AI service providers to protect minors," Kim said.

Meanwhile, Musk-run X Corp has acknowledged the presence of obscene imagery on its platform, mostly created by its Grok AI, stating that it will comply with Indian laws and remove such content.

The Indian government had directed X to conduct a comprehensive review of Grok's technical and governance frameworks to prevent the generation of unlawful content. It said Grok must enforce strict user policies, including suspension and termination of violators. All offending content should be immediately removed without tampering with evidence, it said.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists (File image)

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large