July 05, 2025 12:32 PM हिंदी

Was waiting for moment like this for over a year: Siraj on six-wicket haul at Edgbaston

Was waiting for moment like this for over a year: Siraj on six-wicket haul at Edgbaston (Credit: BCCI/X)

Birmingham, July 5 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Siraj said he was waiting for his standout performance for over a year after bagging a six-wicket haul in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

Siraj's 6-70 helped India bounce back into the game after a massive 303-run partnership between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184 not out) put the host in a strong position. Impressive knocks from the duo pushed England to 407 from 84/5.

"This feeling is unbelievable. I’d been waiting for a moment like this for over a year. I always bowled well but wickets didn’t come. Today, the morning session felt good but still no breakthrough - so these six wickets are really special," Siraj said on JioHotsar.

After Akash Deep castled Brook's off-stump, Siraj chipped in to remove England's tail with wickets of Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.

Siraj provided the first breakthrough on the third day with the dismissal of Joe Root (22), followed by a scalp of captain Ben Stokes on the very next ball to put the host on the backfoot. On Day 2, Siraj removed opener Zak Crawley for 19.

Reflecting on the challenging and unfavouring conditions at Edgbaston, Siraj said he loves to perform under pressure and India's mighty first innings total of 587 also provided a cushion.

"The pitch was slow, but I knew I had a responsibility. I haven’t played too many matches recently, but with experience, I knew not to try too much. Just keep bowling in the right areas. That builds pressure and changes the atmosphere. I’ve played 38 Tests, so my aim was to bring stability. With 600 runs on the board, I didn’t want to go hunting for wickets - I just wanted to be consistent. I love responsibility, I love challenges. I’ve seen many challenges in life, and I feel I perform best when there’s a burden on my shoulders," the pacer said.

India lead England by 244 runs after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave them a good start in their second innings. India were 64/1 in 13 overs at stumps on day three. Though Jaiswal fell for 28, Rahul managed to be unbeaten on the same score, with Karun Nair giving him company on seven not out.

--IANS

ab/

LATEST NEWS

Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth to turn hero next?

Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth to turn hero next?

Sharad Kelkar on language conflict: All Indian languages are beautiful, I’m Indian, first and foremost

Sharad Kelkar on Hindi-Marathi conflict: All Indian languages are beautiful, I’m Indian, first and foremost

PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for victims of Sambhal accident; toll rises to 8

PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for Sambhal accident victims' kin

Foreign schedule of Varun Tej's Indo-Korean film #VT15 progressing briskly, say makers

Foreign schedule of Varun Tej's Indo-Korean film #VT15 progressing briskly, say makers

Was waiting for moment like this for over a year: Siraj on six-wicket haul at Edgbaston (Credit: BCCI/X)

Was waiting for moment like this for over a year: Siraj on six-wicket haul at Edgbaston

Anupam Kher dedicates first song from ‘Tanvi The Great’ to Indian Armed Forces

Anupam Kher dedicates first song from ‘Tanvi The Great’ to Indian Armed Forces

Darshan, Kaali Venkat-starrer ‘House Mates’ to hit screens on August 1

Darshan, Kaali Venkat-starrer ‘House Mates’ to hit screens on August 1

India 'A' men's hockey team leaves for Netherlands for upcoming Europe tour (Credit: Hockey India)

India 'A' men's hockey team leaves for Netherlands for upcoming Europe tour

Club WC: Chelsea edge Palmeiras to reach semis (Credit: Chelsea/X)

Club WC: Chelsea edge Palmeiras to reach semis

US researchers develop AI model improving sudden cardiac death prediction

US researchers develop AI model improving sudden cardiac death prediction