NHM-backed polyhouse farming boosts farmers’ income, creates rural jobs in UP’s Pilibhit

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), March 10 (IANS) Modern polyhouse cultivation supported under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM) is emerging as a major boost for farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, helping increase their income while generating new employment opportunities in rural areas.

The initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring "employment for every hand" and enhancing farmers’ earnings by promoting advanced agricultural techniques and high-value crops.

The shift towards modern farming practices in the district is being driven by Mahavir Singh, a polyhouse trainer from Saharanpur, who has been encouraging farmers to move away from traditional agriculture and adopt technology-driven polyhouse cultivation.

Mahavir Singh began training local farmers in Pilibhit during the Covid-19 period, introducing them to modern polyhouse techniques. Under his guidance, farmers have started cultivating high-value crops such as dragon fruit, strawberries, and red and yellow capsicum, which offer significantly better returns than conventional crops.

"Polyhouse farming allows farmers to control temperature and protect crops, improving both productivity and quality," he said.

Farmers in the district say the adoption of this modern farming method has helped them earn higher profits and access better market prices.

Namchandra Verma, a progressive farmer, said that cultivating vegetables in polyhouses has significantly improved farmers’ income compared to traditional open-field farming.

Officials from the Horticulture Department said farmers are being encouraged to install polyhouses with financial support under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM) scheme.

The NHM, launched in 2005-06, is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme aimed at the holistic development of India’s horticulture sector, including fruits, vegetables, spices, and flowers. The scheme promotes cluster-based development, improves post-harvest management and supports farmers with quality planting material to enhance productivity and income, with up-to 85 per cent funding provided by the Centre.

"Farmers receive subsidies of up to around 50 per cent for setting up polyhouses. Off-season vegetables such as capsicum, tomatoes and other crops can be grown inside polyhouses, which are not easily available in open fields during that period," said Rameshwar Dayal, In-charge District Horticulture Officer.

He added that due to the off-season advantage, these vegetables fetch better prices in the market, leading to a rise in farmers’ earnings.

The success of polyhouse farming in Pilibhit is encouraging more farmers to adopt the technology. For instance, local farmer Ayush Agarwal earned nearly Rs 29 lakh from just one acre of land last year by selling capsicum grown in a polyhouse.

With increasing adoption of such modern agricultural practices, polyhouse farming is emerging as a new source of hope for farmers in Pilibhit, strengthening rural livelihoods while boosting economic activity in the region.

