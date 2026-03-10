Pakistan faces scrutiny over security breach during deadly protests following Khamenei's killing: Report

Islamabad, March 10 (IANS) While the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a recent joint US–Israel aerial strike, prompted celebration among members of the Iranian diaspora around the world, in Pakistan, angry protests turned violent, resulting in 35 deaths and injuries to over 100 people with no arrests so far, a report highlighted on Tuesday.

“Angry mobs have attacked several buildings, including the American Consulates in Karachi and Lahore, United Nations offices, and local non-governmental organisations such as the Agha Khan Rural Support Program in northern Pakistan,” Hasan Mujtaba, an award winning multilingual and multimedia journalist, wrote in ‘Times of Israel’.

“Both electronic and print media in Pakistan – whether secular or religious – have described Ali Khamenei as a 'great martyr.' At the same time, many Pakistanis on social media platforms have been openly inciting violence. Some have called for the complete destruction of Israel and the elimination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump," he added.

The report cited a US Consulate employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, who described the attack as the most frightening incident since the fear of possible assaults following the killing of Osama bin Laden by US Navy SEALs in Pakistan’s Abbottabad on May 2, 2011.

On March 1, large groups of young protesters — including many associated with Pakistan’s Shia Student body - Imamia Students Organisation (ISO) - stormed the US Consulate compound in Karachi during demonstrations sparked by the death of Khamenei.

“The protesters reached the reception area, vandalised property, and set parts of the area they intruded on fire while chanting slogans such as ‘Marg bar America’ (Death to America) and ‘Marg bar Israel’ (Death to Israel). Despite the presence of police, paramilitary Rangers, and private security guards around the consulate, the protesters managed to enter the compound. Many observers have questioned how such a breach was possible,” the report detailed.

“According to a journalist who examined closed-circuit television footage, there was little resistance from security forces outside the consulate. Resistance reportedly came only from inside the building when the intruders attempted to advance further. Approximately 10 attackers were killed, and about 100 were injured," it mentioned.

Additionally, riots also broke out in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, where mobs attacked the regional office of the United Nations and the Agha Khan Rural Support Program, setting buildings ablaze. The violence reportedly left around 25 people dead.

The report noted that “many Pakistanis have been obsessed with Mullahs’ Iran”, with many often saying, “This country needs Khomeini,” treating Iran’s so-called revolutionary model as a “panacea for Pakistan’s every ill", despite being a predominantly Sunni country.

