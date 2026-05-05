Warwickshire sign Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq for T20 Blast

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Usman Tariq’s rapid rise in T20 cricket has earned him a new opportunity on the English circuit, with the 28-year-old spinner signing for Warwickshire County Cricket Club for the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast. Tariq will be available to the entire Blast campaign before seamlessly transitioning into The Hundred, where he will feature for Birmingham Phoenix, with both campaigns being played at Edgbaston.

The move is Tariq’s first taste of county cricket and reflects the increasing demand for his unique skill set. He has gone from making his senior T20 debut to becoming a regular in Pakistan’s T20I side within two years. In only nine internationals, he has picked up 18 wickets at an impressive average of 11.16 and economy of 6.66, demonstrating his versatility with a variety of offbreaks, googlies, and flicked legbreaks with a unique pause before the release, which has troubled batters across leagues.

His performances in the Pakistan Super League have already opened doors globally, with appearances in the CPL, ILT20, and Abu Dhabi T10.

Warwickshire’s performance director, James Thomas, highlighted both Tariq’s quality and the broader vision behind the signing. “Usman is exactly the type of high-impact player we want to bring into Warwickshire, so we're delighted to get this deal completed,” he said. “His skill set and tactical awareness make him a genuine threat in modern white-ball cricket, but it's his hunger to compete and continually improve that really stands out.”

Thomas also pointed to the strategic alignment between the county and its Hundred franchise. “What makes this signing particularly exciting is the alignment between Warwickshire and Birmingham Phoenix. Bringing Usman into the Bears for the Vitality Blast, before transitioning into the Hundred with the Phoenix, reflects the strength of our integrated model across club and franchise.”

He added, “It allows us to create continuity for the player, maximise performance impact across both competitions, and build stronger connections with our supporters in Birmingham and Warwickshire. Ultimately, this is about strengthening the team, the franchise, and our presence in the area, and we believe Usman can play a key role in that this summer.”

For Tariq, the move is as much about embracing a new challenge as it is about connecting with fans. “I am very excited to bring more fun and energy to the Bears. I can't wait to get involved with the squad, and it's a great feeling to be part of this team. I hope to see as many people as possible at Edgbaston this summer,” he said.

--IANS

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