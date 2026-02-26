Purani Dilli 6 trials for Delhi Premier League 2026 on March 5 & 6

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 have announced open trials ahead of the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026. The trials will be conducted on March 5 and March 6 at St Stephen’s Ground, Mori Gate.

After an impressive showing in Season 1, Purani Dilli 6 experienced a challenging Season 2. Determined to bounce back stronger, the franchise is now focused on identifying fresh talent and rebuilding momentum for DPL 2026.

The trials are open to aspiring cricketers aiming to showcase their abilities and earn a chance to represent Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League 2026. The reporting time is 8:00 AM.

"Trials are the foundation of every successful team. We are looking for players with skill, discipline, and the hunger to perform under pressure. Purani Dilli 6 is committed to providing a platform where talent meets opportunity," said head coach Vijay Dahiya.

Akash Nangia, owner of Purani Dilli 6, expressed confidence ahead of the trials, and said, "Season 1 showcased the potential and fighting spirit of Purani Dilli 6. While Season 2 did not go as planned, it has only strengthened our resolve. These trials are an opportunity to discover new match-winners and build a squad that reflects the pride and passion of Purani Dilli."

This trial will be conducted under the guidance of Vijay Dahiya, a veteran coach (who is an IPL franchise coach too) and former Indian cricketer, whose experience and leadership continue to inspire young talents.

The second season of DPL featured eight men’s teams and four women’s teams. The men’s tournament witnessed a total of 40 matches where 8 teams will compete.

The eight teams were divided into two groups of four. Each team will play a total of 10 league matches. They faced the other three teams in their own group twice (home and away) in a double round-robin format and played once against each of the four teams from the opposite group in a single round-robin format.

