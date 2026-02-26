Rights body alleges ‘legal manipulation’ in imprisonment of Baloch leaders

Quetta, Feb 26 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Thursday expressed grave concern over the continued imprisonment of its chief organiser, Mahrang Baloch, and other leaders under what it described as a systematic pattern of “legal and procedural manipulation” by the Pakistani authorities.

According to the rights body, the detention of the BYC leaders began under the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO), for three months, a law that allows “preventative detention” based on the government’s assessment of “potential threats to public order”.

When that period lapsed, instead of releasing them, the BYC said, the Pakistani authorities initiated a series of “politically motivated FIRs” to ensure their continued incarceration.

“Although many of these cases are legally bailable, their liberty has been obstructed through repeated physical remands, delayed submission of investigation reports, and deliberate procedural complications designed to prolong detention rather than pursue justice,” said the rights body.

“In multiple cases, investigations have already been completed and challans submitted before the trial courts. Yet bail continues to be denied or delayed in certain courts, resulting in the continued imprisonment of peaceful political leaders,” it added.

The BYC noted that the allegation against its leadership arose from political resistance and from a peaceful, organised movement opposing enforced disappearances, human rights violations, and structural injustice across Balochistan.

On December 17 2025, the High Court heard the bail applications of BYC leaders, and after detailed arguments from both sides, the Court reserved its judgment. The prosecution, the BYC said, despite serious allegations, failed to present concrete, individualised evidence linking Mahrang Baloch and others to any act of violence.

Months later, on February 23, the Court disposed of the bail application, holding that there exists “prima facie material” and directing that the matter proceed to trial.

“This sequence of events raises a fundamental and unavoidable question: If the ultimate conclusion was to refuse bail and allow the trial to continue, why was the judgment reserved for three months?” the BYC questioned.

The rights body emphasised that delay in bail proceedings has significant consequences, prolonging detention, deepening uncertainty and raising public concerns about “whether judicial processes in politically sensitive cases are functioning independently and without external influence.”

Reiterating that peaceful political struggle cannot be equated with terrorism, the BYC said, “Raising constitutional demands and speaking against enforced disappearances are not crimes. The continued incarceration of peaceful leaders through procedural delay sends a troubling message about democratic space in the country.”

