October 11, 2025 11:43 AM हिंदी

Wamiqa Gabbi talks about finding sense amidst the random chaos of life

Wamiqa Gabbi talks about finding sense amidst the random chaos of life

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Wamiqa Gabbi took some time off her hectic schedule to hold still for a moment and think about finding sense amidst the random chaos of life.

Sharing a selfie from her phone on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, she asked, "What do I call these set of random photos I have in my phone ?"

"Random? Does everything in life happen randomly? This chaos that we create or encounter with, is it a random chaos? It's an organised chaos. It's a journey that is the most beautiful and the most unpredictable- impossible to predict. The journey of becoming one with the universe. It's as exciting as it can get. The magic of learning that it offers beats every other desire in life. It's life itself. This is what I'm feeling today, reminding myself that life is much more than what I worry about," wamiqa added, sharing her current state of mind with the netizens.

On Friday, Wamiqa raised the excitement as she hinted at her possible association with Maddock Films.

The 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a beautifully curated gift hamper featuring a personalized note from Maddock Films. #NewBeginnings, she captioned the post. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Up next, Wamiqa will be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the much-anticipated sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2".

During the primary schedule of the sequel in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad), the shoot was disrupted after the production team faced major resistance from the locals. Reportedly, a few members of the crew were allegedly beaten up by the agitated locals, creating panic on the set.

Wamiqa's exciting lineup further includes "Bhooth Bangla", "Kuku Ki Kundali", "Tiki Taka", and "Goodachari 2".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan tells Neelam Giri her opinion doesn't come out in the house

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan tells Neelam Giri her opinion doesn't come out in the house

‘1948 London Olympics gold medal will always be very special for Indian hockey,’ says captain Harmanpreet Singh

‘1948 London Olympics gold medal will always be very special for Indian hockey,’ says captain Harmanpreet

A healthier gut may help improve depression and anxiety, says study

A healthier gut may help improve depression and anxiety, says study

Canadian FM Anita Anand to visit India on Oct 13 amid efforts to restore bilateral ties

Canadian FM Anita Anand to visit India on Oct 13 amid efforts to restore bilateral ties

Shekhar Kapur reveals daughter Kaveri helped discover his Dyslexia

Shekhar Kapur reveals daughter Kaveri helped discover his Dyslexia

Tiger Shroff reveals no body doubles, no VFX in stunts, credits ‘lot of prep’

Tiger Shroff reveals no body doubles, no VFX in stunts, credits ‘lot of prep’

Stock markets end week on positive note; Banking, IT, and pharma stocks lead gains

Stock markets end week on positive note; Banking, IT, and pharma stocks lead gains

Prabhas tells Amitabh Bachchan: Privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you!

Prabhas tells Amitabh Bachchan: Privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you!

Abhishek Banerjee, Gajraj Rao, Ahsaas Channa to collaborate on new project

Abhishek Banerjee, Gajraj Rao, Ahsaas Channa to collaborate on new project

Rashmika Mandanna on song ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’: I’m in love with this song

Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’: I’m in love with this song