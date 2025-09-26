September 26, 2025 11:40 PM हिंदी

Wamiqa Gabbi shares some 'main character energy dump' from the sets of her next

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi treated her InstaFam with some 'main character energy dump' from the sets of her next.

As she concluded the Lucknow schedule of her upcoming project, Wamiqa took to her Instagram account and posted some sneak peeks from her shoot diaries.

She uploaded a video of herself enjoying a refreshing swimming session, followed by an adorable pic with one of the crew members. From painted feet to having fun conversations in between shots, to getting ready in the vanity, to some BTS scene from the shoot, Wamiqa's post had it all.

One of the snaps had the 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress sharing a laugh with her buddy during her downtime, while another one had Wamiqa taking care of her cold with a steamer.

The 'Khufiya' actress captioned the post, "Main Character Energy Dump #LucknowScheduleWrap".

While it is not certain which movie Wamiqa is busy with at the moment, she has joined the cast of the much-discussed sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", alongside Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

The primary schedule of the drama took place in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad). The shoot for the sequel was disrupted after the production team faced major resistance from the locals.

If the reports are to be believed, some members of the crew were allegedly beaten up by agitated locals, creating panic on the set. While the reason for the rift is not known, the incident has raised concerns about the security arrangements during shoots in public places.

Some more videos from the sets of "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", featuring Sara and Ayushmann, were also doing the rounds on social media.

The project is being made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh", starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Wamiqa also has "Bhooth Bangla" and "Kuku Ki Kundali" lined up for release.

--IANS

pm/

