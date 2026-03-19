Parineeti Chopra wishes her ‘first baby’ on his birthday

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Thursday, took to her social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her brother Sahaj Chopra, whom she considers as her first baby.

Sharing a series of pictures from their family moments and travels together, Parineeti penned an adorable caption for her son's 'mama'.

Parineeti posted a carousel of pictures on her social media account, that further featured glimpses of their time together.

One of the pictures shows Parineeti posing with Sahaj and her husband Raghav Chaddha along the banks of the River Thames in London, with the iconic London Eye visible in the background.

Another picture captures the siblings enjoying a family meal at a restaurant.

In another picture, Parineeti is seen travelling with Sahaj inside a train compartment.

The post also includes a click from a family gathering where Parineeti is seen smiling alongside her brothers, followed by a group picture featuring other family members.

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote in the caption, “How do you say something, about your everything? Happy bday my everything! God blessed me with you. My first baby, my brother, my mentor, my friend, my life’s crutch. I am, because you are. Chal ab milne aa stoopid boiiiiiii. @thisissahajchopra”

Parineeti has always stated how her brother is is extremely important to her and that how she has always relied on him for all of her important life decisions.

Talking about the actress, Parineeti married Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in September 2023 in Udaipur in the presence of close family members and friends.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the biographical drama “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

The film, based on the life of late popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. It featured Parineeti portraying Amarjot Kaur.

The actress has been on a sabbatical post embracing motherhood. She welcomed a baby boy, Neer in October last year.

–IANS

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