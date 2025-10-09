Vice-Prez Radhakrishnan to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar on Oct 11

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Bihar on October 11 to pay tributes to Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in Saran district, an official said on Thursday.

Radhakrishnan will pay homage at the ancestral home of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara, and also offer floral tributes at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial.

He will also visit Prabhavati Pustakalaya, named after Prabhavati Devi, wife of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in Sitab Diara, said an official statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini called on the VP at the Vice-President’s Enclave.

The VP also met several other dignitaries during the day.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy called on the Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Parshottam Rupala also met the Vice President at the Parliament House. Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr. Kavita Patidar and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sanjay Seth also met the VP.

Radhakrishnan had visited Bihar on September 28 as well. On that occasion, while addressing the valedictory session of the third edition of Unmesha – International Literature Festival in Patna, he had said that understanding of each other’s literature can help achieve “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” and described one Dharma as the unifying force in the country.

He recalled his interaction with a European dignitary, who asked how India remains united despite its many languages and cultures, to which he replied that: “Despite the diversity of languages, our Dharma is one.”

He described Bihar as an intellectual powerhouse of the ancient world, highlighting the state’s ancient centres of learning, including Nalanda and Vikramshila Universities.

Highlighting Bihar's role in social change, the Vice President recalled the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Total Revolution Movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in which he actively participated at the age of nineteen, later becoming the District General Secretary of the movement.

