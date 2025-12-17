Trump turns Hanukkah reception into campaign-style defence of Israel

Washington, Dec 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump used a White House Hanukkah reception to deliver a campaign-style speech defending Israel, denouncing antisemitism, and touting what he described as his administration’s actions against Iran and Hamas, as an enthusiastic audience cheered, chanted slogans, and applauded familiar political refrains.

Addressing a packed-East Room of the White House, Trump on Tuesday, underscored his support for Israel and Jewish Americans, while mixing policy claims with political attacks and personal asides.

At several points, audience members shouted “Four more years” and “We love Trump,” drawing smiles and pauses from the president.

Trump opened his remarks by condemning an antisemitic mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, which local police said was inspired by the Islamic State group.

“Let me take a moment to send the love and prayers to the entire nation, the people of Australia, and especially all those affected by the horrific and anti-Semitic terrorist attack, and that's exactly what it is—anti-Semitic,” he said.

Framing his presidency as uniquely supportive of Jewish Americans, Trump declared: “As President of the United States, I will always support Jewish Americans, and I will always, I will always be a friend and a champion to the Jewish people.”

He warned that antisemitism was growing in the United States, particularly in politics and on college campuses. “If you go back 10, 12, 15 years ago at the most, the strongest lobby in Washington was the Jewish lobby. It was Israel. That's no longer true,” he said. “You have a Congress in particular, which is becoming antisemitic. You have AOC plus three, you have those people.”

Trump also referenced the Israel-Hamas conflict and regional security. “We did peace in the Middle East, and we have a real peace… if Hamas acts up, they know it's big trouble,” he said.

The president used the occasion to revisit US military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, recounting in vivid detail what he described as precision strikes carried out by American forces. Defending his use of the word “obliterated,” Trump said: “The Atomic Energy Commission shortly thereafter said there was total obliteration. Iran actually said it was total obliteration.”

He criticised media coverage of the operation, singling out CNN in particular. “Fake news against you. Fake News,” he said, adding that he was defending US pilots who carried out the mission.

Trump leaned into familiar campaign rhetoric, invoking phrases such as “fake news,” “Pocahontas,” and “AOC plus three,” drawing cheers from supporters. He joked about his prepared remarks, telling the audience this was the first time he brought notes to a holiday dinner. “I’ve done so much for Israel that I have to read!” he said.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and is marked by the lighting of the menorah over eight nights.

The White House has traditionally hosted Hanukkah celebrations as a gesture of outreach to the American Jewish community, blending religious observance with political symbolism.

